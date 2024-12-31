Having a sense of a dog's lifespan is essential for responsible pet ownership. Various factors can influence the lifespan of a dog, including breed, size, health, and the bond between a dog and its humans. There are some general understandings regarding how long different dog breeds can live, but you can help sway the odds by offering your pet good health and well-being practices.

Have you ever asked yourself, “how long do dogs live?” To find an answer, you should first research the specific dog breed you’re looking at, especially if you’re considering getting a dog. But know that how you treat and care for your future dog will also greatly impact your dog's longevity.