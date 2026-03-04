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Crufts Contenders Reveal the Secret Behind Peak Performance – And It Starts in the Bowl

27th February 2026, London: This year, Royal Canin follows three very different dogs on their journey to Crufts, revealing how tailored diets support focus, stamina, coat condition and overall wellbeing. Crufts may be the Olympics of the canine world, with more than 18,000 dogs competing across four days at Birmingham’s NEC, but behind the perfectly groomed coats and polished performances lies something far less visible: precise nutrition tailored to every unique dog.

A main event sponsor for over two decades, Royal Canin is back for 2026, fuelling hundreds of dogs heading to Crufts 2026 – from life-saving working dogs to first-time show debutants. The message is simple: bringing out the best in every breed starts with the right nutrition.

Rosie: The science of scents

Three-year-old Labrador Rosie isn’t just preparing for Crufts; she’s training to help save lives.

Working alongside her trainer Claire Dowse as part of a research programme with Medical Detection Dogs, Rosie is learning to identify the scent of bowel cancer in urine samples. With up to 300 million scent receptors in their noses, dogs can detect odours at concentrations as tiny as a teaspoon of sugar in two Olympic-sized swimming pools. For Rosie, focus, stamina and overall health are critical to her success.

Rosie’s day begins with breakfast measured to the gram. Labradors benefit from a breed-specific formula with adapted fat and protein levels to support lean muscle and maintain a healthy weight – crucial for a breed known for its appetite and tendency to gain weight. Specially designed kibble also encourages slower eating, supporting digestion and satiety.

For a working dog relying on concentration and stamina, precise nutrition plays a critical role in helping her stay sharp. Healthy treats are also play a significant role in training, acting as a reward for every time Rosie correctly identifies the sample.