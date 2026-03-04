Crufts Contenders Reveal the Secret Behind Peak Performance – And It Starts in the Bowl

Are you Crufts ready?
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PRESS RELEASE
Crufts Contenders Reveal the Secret Behind Peak Performance – And It Starts in the Bowl27th February 2026, London: This year, Royal Canin follows three very different dogs on their journey to Crufts, revealing how tailored diets support focus, stamina, coat condition and overall wellbeing. Crufts may be the Olympics of the canine world, with more than 18,000 dogs competing across four days at Birmingham’s NEC, but behind the perfectly groomed coats and polished performances lies something far less visible: precise nutrition tailored to every unique dog.
Rosie: The science of scents
Three-year-old Labrador Rosie isn’t just preparing for Crufts; she’s training to help save lives.
Working alongside her trainer Claire Dowse as part of a research programme with Medical Detection Dogs, Rosie is learning to identify the scent of bowel cancer in urine samples. With up to 300 million scent receptors in their noses, dogs can detect odours at concentrations as tiny as a teaspoon of sugar in two Olympic-sized swimming pools. For Rosie, focus, stamina and overall health are critical to her success.
Rosie’s day begins with breakfast measured to the gram. Labradors benefit from a breed-specific formula with adapted fat and protein levels to support lean muscle and maintain a healthy weight – crucial for a breed known for its appetite and tendency to gain weight. Specially designed kibble also encourages slower eating, supporting digestion and satiety.
For a working dog relying on concentration and stamina, precise nutrition plays a critical role in helping her stay sharp. Healthy treats are also play a significant role in training, acting as a reward for every time Rosie correctly identifies the sample.
Royal Canin’s science-backed nutrition keeps her ready, focused and energised, prepared for the work day and to head to Crufts.
Rosie and Claire will take to the Crufts main arena on Saturday to demonstrate the remarkable power of canine scent detection, showcasing how health, training and tailored nutrition combine to support life-changing work.
Matsu: Mastering the art of groomingAt just 15 months old, Matsu the Bichon Frise is preparing for her Crufts debut. Known for their instantly recognisable iconic white cloud-like coat, the Bichon is a breed where presentation is everything, and that begins long before show day. Owned by breeder and professional groomer Maryanne Stokes, Matsu’s routine includes daily brushing, meticulous trimming and a carefully balanced diet designed to support coat texture, skin health and dental hygiene.
A good finish on show day comes from good preparation and that absolutely includes what I feed Matsu. To ensure she’s healthy from the inside out, precise nutrition is essential.
On show day, Matsu’s bath and blow-dry alone can take over an hour, followed by expert trimming to achieve the breed’s hallmark silhouette. High-quality protein and specific amino acids help maintain the Bichon’s distinctive fluffy coat, while tailored mineral balances support urinary health – an important consideration for the breed. This is why Matsu is fed a scientifically backed Royal Canin diet. Nutritional changes need to be implemented at least three months before competition to allow the coat cycle to reflect the benefits. Dental-supporting nutrients also help reduce plaque build-up, which contributes to tartar, crucial in toy breeds where judges inspect teeth closely.Matsu will compete for Best of Breed in the Toy Dog group on Saturday.
Casper: Fuel for the front line
Casper, a 15-month-old Malinois (Belgian Shepherd) serving with West Midlands Police Unit has a very demanding job, meaning his nutrition must match an intense workload. Active working dogs burn significant energy, requiring calorie-dense diets that support endurance without increasing portion size. Dogs in these situations eat professional food ranges from Royal Canin tailored to these unique needs.
Timing of their feed must also be considered to help prevent torsion exasperation, when the gut twists due to over exertion after eating, when on the job. Operational dogs on shift will be fed in advance of going on duty, ensuring they are in the best condition possible. Higher protein levels help maintain muscle mass and joint health, while carefully balanced formulations support digestion for a breed with an already sensitive gut. This fuel is essential for dogs who must perform reliably on duty.
It’s critical we get our dog’s nutrition 100% right. Casper is a very young, energetic dog, so he needs a very different calorific diet to our other search dogs, which tend to be spaniels. Our dogs are working 24/7 so they need to be on top form in terms of strength, mental focus and stamina, to help keep the streets of the West Midlands safe.
Precise Nutrition: Bringing out the best in every breed
From scent detection to show-ring presentation and frontline service, Crufts celebrates the extraordinary diversity of dogs. Yet one principle remains constant in preparation for the show: every breed, every role and every life stage has unique nutritional needs. It starts with good food.
By tailoring diets to the specific characteristics of different breeds, body composition, coat type, activity levels and much more, precise nutrition helps dogs perform, recover and thrive. Our partners choose Royal Canin because of our commitment to precision and science, whether they’re competing at Crufts or simply living life as a much-loved family pet, the right nutrition can bring out the best in every dog.
Visit Royal Canin at Crufts, Hall 3, Stand 118, to learn more about how nutrition brings out the best in every dog at Crufts.
Photo credit: Michael Leckie/PA Media Assignments
ROYAL CANIN® products mentioned in the press release:Royal Canin Bichon Frise diet
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