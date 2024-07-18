All you need to know about the breed



Bichon Frisé or Bichon Frise? While the world can agree that this is one playful, open and affable breed, it can’t always agree on the breed’s name, spelling or pronunciation. Their French name, Bichon à poil frisé, or curly-haired little dog, has the accent on the last letter; but in English-speaking countries, the breed is known as the Bichon Frise, accent-free in both writing and pronunciation. That’s okay, these confident dogs know who they are.

Adaptable and full of energy, the breed is well-suited to city life due to their compact size and easy-going nature. As has been said, there are no strangers to the Bichon Frisé, just humans they haven’t met yet. As such, they are known to form incredibly strong bonds with their human families. Have owner, will follow.

Equally known for their silky, powder puff coat, the Bichon Frisé does require near daily brushing to keep them looking their best. They will most likely be sitting in your lap much of the time anyway so just keep the brush nearby.

The Bichon Frisé breed comes in varying shades of white, extra-white, and even a slightly apricot-tinged white. If you were thinking that the Bichon looks a lot like the Maltese, Havanese or Bolognese, you have a good eye, they are not so distantly related.

While the Bichon Frisé can take a little longer to housetrain, their intelligence means they respond well to positive reward-based training overall. They just want to please you, basically.