Whippet

Whippets blend muscle with elegance and grace, producing a quick, gentle dog.
Whippet

About the Whippet

Whippets are happy just about anywhere. The racetrack gets their heart beating and they love living amongst people in the home. These gentle, affectionate, even-tempered dogs are ideal companions and great athletes.

Now the most popular of the sighthounds, Whippets were known as small Greyhounds for a while. Despite their delicate appearance, Whippets are strong, robust dogs with a lot of energy.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom

Size category: Small

Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years

Adaptable / Lively / Gentle / Loving / Even-tempered

Key facts

Gentle with children

Great companion

Requires moderate grooming

