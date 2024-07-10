Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Bull Terrier

Bull Terriers are dedicated and courageous dogs that are nothing less than the gladiators of the dog world.
Bull Terrier adult in black and white
    MaleFemale
    HeightHeight
    56 - 57 cm53 - 54 cm
    WeightWeight
    25 - 30 kg20 - 25 kg
    Life stages

    .

    .

    .

    .

    .

    Cavalier King Charles Spaniel adult in black and white

    Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

    Bedlington Terrier adult black and white

    Bedlington Terrier

    Japanese Spitz adult black and white

    Japanese Spitz

    Affenpinscher adult standing black and white

    Affenpinscher

    Pekingese adult black and white

    Pekingese

    Portuguese Warren Hound - Portuguese Podengo adult black and white

    Portuguese Warren Hound - Portuguese Podengo

      Sources
      1. Veterinary Centers of America https://vcahospitals.com/;
      2. Royal Canin Dog Encyclopaedia. Ed 2010 and 2020
      3. Banfield Pet Hospital https://www.banfield.com/
      4. Royal Canin BHN Product Book
      5. American Kennel Club https://www.akc.org/



      Like & share this page