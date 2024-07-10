Bull Terrier
Bull Terriers are dedicated and courageous dogs that are nothing less than the gladiators of the dog world.
|Male
|Female
|Height
|Height
|56 - 57 cm
|53 - 54 cm
|Weight
|Weight
|25 - 30 kg
|20 - 25 kg
|Life stages
.
.
.
.
.
Sources
- Veterinary Centers of America https://vcahospitals.com/;
- Royal Canin Dog Encyclopaedia. Ed 2010 and 2020
- Banfield Pet Hospital https://www.banfield.com/
- Royal Canin BHN Product Book
- American Kennel Club https://www.akc.org/
Like & share this page