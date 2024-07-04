All you need to know about the breed



Always ready with a wag of their long, swishy tails, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are renowned for their sweet and gentle temperament. As one of the smaller breeds of spaniel, they adapt well to most domestic set-ups and will quickly become an integral member of the family. Once trained, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are usually great with children and other animals too.

To understand the origins of the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, we need to go back in time to the 1500’s when toy spaniels were first seen in Europe – having possibly been brought over from East Asia. Later, in the 17th century, these diminutive dogs became a favourite of King Charles I and his son, Charles II, resulting in the subsequent moniker (their handler did not cast the widest net when renaming the breed). However, it wasn’t until the 1920’s that the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel emerged as a distinct breed in its own right.

Now one of the most popular types of spaniel, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel was given a further boost when the hit HBO series, Sex and the City, was broadcast. Fans of the show will recall that Charlotte’s dog was a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel memorably called Princess Dandyridge Brandywine – a fine name for a dog.

Long admired for their soft silky coat, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel comes in four distinct colour patterns – with variations of chestnut, white, black, tan and red – or Blenheim, Tricolour, Ruby and Black & Tan, to give them their proper names. What all Cavalier King Charles Spaniels share in common, though, is that feathered fur, long droopy ears and large, expressive brown eyes.

Also quite adaptable little dogs, they are as content curled up on the sofa with their human owners as they are out on a walk. With a longish lifespan, and a top age of 20, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is an excellent choice of companion all-round.