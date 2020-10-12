Why taurine is so important for cats and dogs

The benefits of taurine for dogs

Dogs have the ability to make taurine from two other amino acids – cysteine and methionine. For this reason, it’s not considered essential in their diet. However, because of the many health benefits it offers, taurine can still be an important nutrient to include in canine diets. Especially as some dogs can become taurine deficient.

As with cats, low levels of taurine in the blood can be linked to the heart condition dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) in some dog breeds that are predisposed to it.

How much taurine does a dog need?

Taurine requirements haven’t been formalised for commercial dog food. If you’re concerned your dog may be deficient, or you want advice on how much taurine your dog needs in their diet, please ask your vet.

Signs of taurine deficiency in cats and dogs

As taurine has such wide-ranging health benefits, the signs that your cat or dog is deficient in it can vary and may include:

Poor eyesight

Stunted growth

Difficulty breathing

Heart disease

Deafness

If your cat or dog is presenting any of these signs, or you have any other concerns about their health, it’s always best to take them to the vet for a check-up.

How to include taurine in a cat or dog’s diet

The richest sources of taurine are meat and poultry (including internal organs such as liver and kidney), seafood and eggs – it’s not found in plant foods. At Royal Canin, all our food for dogs and cats include taurine as part of a carefully balanced nutritional mix designed for each specific breed or health requirement.