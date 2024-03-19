TERMS OF SALE CLUB SUBSCRIPTION

As of 22nd of April 2024





These Terms of Sale (the "Terms and Conditions"), together with the Privacy Policy govern the relationship between you and Crown Pet Foods and the legal terms under which Crown Pet Foods delivers its service on its Website (each term as defined below). Please make sure you read and understand these Terms and Conditions before purchasing anything on the Website.

Crown Pet Foods reserves the right to revise and amend these Terms and Conditions at its sole discretion to reflect changes in technology, changes in payment methods, changes in relevant laws and regulatory requirements and changes in Crown Pet Foods' system capabilities. The Terms and Conditions applicable to your order are those accessible on the Website and in force, and that you accept, at the time of your order. If you are a subscriber, you will be notified reasonably in advance of any changes to the Terms and Conditions. If you do not agree to the changes, you may cancel your subscription. Your continued participation in the subscription program following any changes signifies your acceptance of the changes.

These Terms and Conditions govern the relationship between:

Crown Pet Foods Limited

A company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales under the company number 02744493

Having its registered office located at Oak Tree Meadow, Blackworthy Road, Castle Cary, Somerset BA7 7PH

VAT number: GB586326609

Phone number: 0330 678 1520

Email address: [email protected]

(hereinafter referred to as "Crown Pet Foods"/ "us" / "our")

and

Consumers who use the Crown Pet Foods website, being www.royalcanin.com/uk (hereinafter referred to as the "Website"), to order our products ("you" / "your").

1. Order, acceptance and confirmation of the order

By ordering products on the Website you confirm that you have the legal capacity to enter into a contract with us and that you are at least 18 years old.

The Website is for customers who wish to purchase our products for non-professional purposes only.

1.1 Orders via Website

You may place an order directly on the Website. To do so, you will need to provide the delivery address, and confirm your means of payment.

Crown Pet Foods will acknowledge receipt of your order by sending you an order confirmation email. At this point Crown Pet Foods accepts your order.

In certain cases, in particular in cases of non-payment, incorrect address or any other problem related to your account, Crown Pet Foods reserves the right to suspend your order until the problem is resolved.

In the event that one of the products you ordered is unavailable (for example due to stock unavailability), you will be informed as soon as possible and the amount you paid for that product (and, if that product is the only product you ordered, any delivery fee) will be refunded to the payment method used during your order.

1.2 Creating a subscription account

You may also sign up for a Crown Pet Foods subscription, allowing you to set up recurring orders for products at a shipping frequency you determine. In the event that one of the products is unavailable on the order shipping date, we will inform you as soon as possible and you may modify your order, for example by ordering a replacement product, postpone the next order shipping date or cancel your subscription.

In order to subscribe, you will be asked to create an account and choose a password, as well as register your payment method. You confirm that all information you provide to Crown Pet Foods will be accurate and complete, and you will be solely responsible for any errors and omissions. You agree to promptly update the data and information provided to Crown Pet Foods when necessary.

You must take all necessary precautions to ensure the confidentiality, security and correct use of your username and password, and to prevent them from being disclosed or used by unauthorized third parties. Any use of your account and / or transmission of data made through your account will be deemed to have been made by you and is your sole responsibility, as long as we have not breached: (i) our obligation to maintain the security of the Website; or (ii) these Terms and Conditions. In the event of fraudulent or unauthorized use of your password and / or username, you agree to inform Crown Pet Foods in writing as soon as possible.

You will be able to access your subscriber area at any time in the "My subscription" section of your account in order to:

(i) change your recurring orders, i.e. the products ordered, their quantity, the frequency of shipment, your delivery or billing address;

(ii) modify or postpone a specific order (for example when you are on holiday), provided that you make such modification/request no less than 48 hours prior to shipment of the relevant order; or

(iii) cancel your subscription free of charge at any time.

You may also cancel your subscription (free of charge) by contacting our customer service team: (i) at [email protected]; or (ii) on 0330 678 1520 (which is charged at the basic rate) between 09:00 – 16:00 Monday to Friday (excluding bank holidays in the United Kingdom).

1.3 Benefits of a subscription account

The subscription service is free of charge, and you will only have to pay the price of the products included in each of your orders when they are shipped.

By creating a subscription account, you can enjoy various benefits, including:

· free shipping on all orders placed, with no minimum spend requirement;

· a 5% discount on the price of all products purchased;

· receiving the tenth order placed under your subscription free of charge; and

· the products included in your orders will not be subject to any price increases for the first six (6) months of your subscription (regardless of whether the price payable for such products on the website has increased).

You must use your subscription solely for its intended purpose (e.g. you must: (i) only purchase products intended for your own personal use; (ii) not resell any products purchased via your subscription; and (iii) not use your subscription for the benefit of any third party).

Crown Pet Foods reserves the right to cancel, suspend, modify or restrict any aspect (or the whole) of the subscription program (including without limitation the benefits offered) at any time at Crown Pet Foods' sole discretion. Any and all benefits that have not been redeemed as and when the program is cancelled shall become void. Crown Pet Foods will give you 30 days’ notice prior to any significant changes to the program becoming effective, and (as discussed in clause 1.2) you can cancel your subscription free of charge at any time.

2. Your account

2.1 Creation of an account

When placing an order, you may open a user account which will allow you to track your orders and view your purchase history. To create an account, you must access the "My account" section on the Website and fill in the information requested.

You may also place an order on the Website without opening an account.

2.2 Tracking your order

If you have created an account on the Website, you may access your account at any time from the "My account" section on the home page of the Website in order to track the status of your order, consult your order history, modify or cancel a subscription, or update your personal information.

In any case, regardless of whether you have an account, you shall be informed of the progress of your order by e-mail.

3. Crown Pet Foods products

The images of the products shown on the Website are for illustrative purposes and the packaging of the product may vary slightly from that shown in images due to technical limitations of your screen or device.

If there is a change to the packaging of Crown Pet Foods' products which reflects a change in the composition of the product, you will be informed in accordance with applicable legal requirements. In all cases, information explaining the change will be displayed on the Website. Subscription customers will be notified of the change by email reasonably in advance of (and no less than 24 hours prior to) implementation of the change. In such circumstances, if you do not agree to the changes, you may cancel your subscription or amend your order to remove the product concerned.

4. Delivery terms

Crown Pet Foods delivers to all areas of mainland United Kingdom (excluding Northern Ireland and any outlying islands).

All delivery dates are estimates. We aim for deliveries to take place within the timeframe specified to you in your order confirmation, which will generally be between three (3) to seven (7) working days from the date the order was placed. In accordance with consumer law, deliveries will be made no later than thirty (30) days after the date of your order confirmation email.

For subscriptions, we will aim to deliver your first delivery within three (3) to five (5) working days from the date your first order was placed. In accordance with consumer law, deliveries will be made no later than thirty (30) days after the date your first order was placed. Recurring orders will be delivered in accordance with the frequency you selected when you set up your subscription, and you will be given an estimated delivery date for each repeat delivery. Repeat deliveries will be made no later than thirty (30) days after the date of the relevant repeat order. If the estimated delivery date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday, it is automatically extended to the next working day.

Orders weighing over 15kg may be dispatched in two or more parcels, in which case you will be informed of the progress of each parcel separately.

In the event that Crown Pet Foods becomes aware of a delay to delivery, Crown Pet Foods will inform you via the contact details you provided at the time of placing the order/creating your account. This is why it is important that your contact details are complete and correct.

In the event that your order is not delivered within the period for delivery specified at the point of order confirmation, you may cancel your order: (i) via the Website; or (ii) by contacting our customer service team on 0330 678 1520 (which is charged at the basic rate) between 09:00 – 16:00 Monday to Friday (excluding bank holidays in the United Kingdom).

All products purchased from the Website are delivered using designated third party carriers. Any risk of loss or damage to the products passes to you at the time you or a person designated by you (other than the Crown Pet Foods carrier), takes physical possession of the product.

Once the products have been delivered to the address specified by you, you will receive confirmation of delivery by email from our third party carrier.

Our third party carrier may offer you alternative delivery options if you will not be at home at the time of delivery. If the products you have purchased cannot be delivered to you due to your fault or unavailability (and our carrier has tried to contact you by phone or email), after three attempts your order will be cancelled and the amount you paid for the products will be refunded to the payment method used when placing your order. You may still be charged the delivery fee and (if applicable) any reasonable additional costs of our third party carrier returning the product to Crown Pet Foods.

If you repeatedly fail to accept delivery of orders, we reserve the right to refuse to accept future orders from you. If you have a subscription and repeatedly fail to accept delivery of your recurrent orders, we reserve the right to cancel or suspend your subscription on written notice to you.

5. Price and Payment

5.1 Prices

All prices for the products displayed on the Website ("Prices") are in pounds sterling and include the amount of VAT payable in the United Kingdom, but exclude delivery costs.

Crown Pet Foods reserves the right to adjust Prices in its sole discretion at any time. Such changes will not affect the price you pay for: (i) orders already placed; (ii) subscription orders already sent; or (iii) the first six (6) months of your subscription (as discussed further below). Subject to these exclusions, you will always be charged the Prices in force at the time of placing your order.

If you have signed up for a subscription:

- For the first six (6) months of your subscription (regardless of changes you may make to the subscription), the price payable for each of your orders will be the Price of the products ordered as at the date of your first order under the subscription. However, any current price reductions or promotions will be reflected. You will also receive an additional 5% discount on these orders. In summary, your orders will not be subject to any Price increases for the first six (6) months of your subscription (however you will benefit from applicable price reductions or promotions).

- After the first six (6) months of your subscription, the price payable for each of your orders will be calculated based on the Price of the products ordered as at the date of the repeat order (with any current price reductions or promotions being taken into account). You will also still receive an additional 5% discount on all orders. The Price will therefore vary from one order to another. In the event of Price changes, you will be notified by email of those Price changes reasonably in advance of (and no less than 28 days prior to) your next delivery, and your acceptance of subscription deliveries after receiving such an email will be deemed your acceptance of the Price changes. If you do not agree to a Price change, you will be able to: (i) cancel your subscription at any time directly from your user account on the Website; or (ii) amend your order to remove the product(s) concerned.

5.2 Payment

Crown Pet Foods accepts payment via the following methods: Visa, Mastercard and PayPal. Your account will be charged: (i) (for subscription orders only) on the date the relevant order is shipped; and (ii) (for all other orders) upon confirmation of the relevant order (i.e. when you receive the order confirmation email).

If you have signed up for a subscription, your payment method data will be kept by Crown Pet Foods for the duration of your subscription. You can modify your payment method details in your subscriber account on the Website at any time. In the event that your given payment method expires, Crown Pet Foods will send you an email inviting you to update your payment method details. If you do not update the payment method details (or if a payment is refused by your bank for any other reason), your subscription will be suspended.

All payments will be made in Pounds sterling.

Shipping costs are free for orders placed under your subscription. For any other order, additional charges for delivery apply. The delivery charge applicable to your order can be found here: [www.royalcanin.com/uk/about-us/faqs].

6. Defective products

Crown Pet Foods is liable for defective products under consumer law. You have a period of six (6) years from the date of the order confirmation email to make a claim relating to a defective product. Crown Pet Foods is responsible for delivering a product that complies with these Terms and Conditions and consumer law (and any product that does not comply with these requirements will be deemed defective). In the event a product you receive is defective: (a) for the first thirty (30) days from delivery of the product, you can claim a full refund; and (b) for the first six (6) months from delivery of the product, you can choose between repairing or replacing the item within a reasonable time, free of charge and without any major inconvenience to you. Crown Pet Foods can however choose not to provide the option chosen by you (i.e. a repair or replacement), if doing so would result in a disproportionate cost compared to the other option (taking into account the value of the goods in the absence of the lack of conformity, the importance of the defect and whether the other option would cause significant inconvenience to you). Additionally, with respect to animal food products sold on the Website, we note it will not be possible for Crown Pet Foods to repair such products in the event of a defect. If repair or replacement of the product is impossible, which could be the case for all animal food products sold on the Website, you can choose to either: (i) receive a partial refund and keep the product; or (ii) receive a full refund and return the product. For 6 months from delivery of the relevant defective product, you are not required to provide proof of the existence of the defect (i.e. it is assumed you did not cause the defect). After this point, to have a valid claim you must prove the product was defective at the point of delivery.

7. Withdrawal right and return of the products

7.1 What is the right of withdrawal?

You have the right to cancel your order without reason or penalty (and subsequently receive a full refund), within thirty (30) days of physical receipt of the order, by you or by a third party designated by you, whether your order is placed as a one-off order or as part of a subscription.

7.2 Cases where the withdrawal right cannot be exercised:

You have no right to cancel your order and receive a full refund with respect to the following products (whether as a one-off order or as part of a subscription):

- Products likely to expire quickly or deteriorate rapidly;

- Sealed products which you unsealed after delivery and which cannot be returned for reasons of hygiene or health protection;

- Products that are made to your specifications or are clearly personalised (e.g. animal food products formulated for an individual animal); and

- Products which, by their nature, after having been delivered are inseparably mixed with other items.

7.3 Conditions for exercising the right of withdrawal (when applicable):

To cancel an order, you must clearly notify Crown Pet Foods of your decision to cancel using one of the following methods:

- By post to: Oak Tree Meadow, Blackworthy Road, Castle Cary, Somerset BA7 7PH;

- By email to: [email protected];

- By clicking to cancel an order in the “My Account” section of the Website (in which case Crown Pet Foods will acknowledge your decision to cancel by sending you an email); or

- By sending Crown Pet Foods a completed copy of the withdrawal form below by post or email (to the addresses set out above).

Withdrawal form To Crown Pet Foods UK Customer Service, Oak Tree Meadow, Blackworthy Road, Castle Cary, Somerset BA7 7PH; [email protected], I/we [*] hereby notify you [*] of my/our [*] withdrawal from the contract for the sale of [NAME of product] below: Ordered on (*) / received on (*): Name of customer(s): Address of customer(s): Signature of customer(s) (only if this form is notified on paper): Date: (*) Delete as appropriate.

7.4 Return of products

Once you have notified us of your decision to cancel in accordance with clause 7.3, you must return the product to:

Crown Pet Foods Ltd

Great Bear

Panettoni Park

Unit 6

Weedon Road

Northampton

NN7 4DE

without undue delay and in any event within fourteen (14) days from the date you notified us of your decision to cancel. You must bear the cost of returning the products to us. You should keep a receipt or other evidence from the delivery service that proves you have sent the returned product, and when you sent it. If you don’t do this and we don’t receive the returned product, we won't be able to refund you for the price paid.

You have the right to handle the products to the extent necessary to establish their nature, characteristics and function (i.e. such handling that would be acceptable in a shop). In the event you: (i) damage the products; or (ii) use the products to a greater extent than that permitted by the preceding sentence, we reserve the right to reduce the refund payable to you to reflect the reduction in the value of the product. Crown Pet Foods will not accept returns of damaged or opened products.

In the event you validly cancel your order and return the products, Crown Pet Foods will reimburse you all the payments Crown Pet Foods received from you, including shipping costs (except if you chose a delivery method which was more costly than the least expensive delivery method (in which case you will only be refunded the cost of the least expensive delivery method)). Reimbursement will occur without undue delay and, in any event, no later than 14 days from the date: (i) Crown Pet Foods receives the returned product; or (ii) you provide proof of shipment of the returned product, whichever is the earliest.

The time period within which this amount will be credited to your account may vary depending on your bank's practices, and Crown Pet Foods cannot be held responsible in this regard. Crown Pet Foods will issue the refund to the payment method used to place the order, unless you expressly instruct us to do otherwise.

8. Limitation of liability

Crown Pet Foods will not be liable for any losses that may arise in connection with these Terms and Conditions or use of the Website which: (i) are caused solely by your fault (including but not limited to your breach of these Terms and Conditions); or (ii) you suffer in connection with your trade, business, craft or profession.

Crown Pet Foods cannot be held liable for any losses arising out of interruption of transactions made through the Website, or for any failure or negligence, which are caused solely by: (i) your act or omission; (ii) the unforeseeable act of a third party (i.e. it was not obvious that it would happen and nothing you said to us before we accepted your order meant we should have expected it), which effects cannot be avoided; or (iii) an event wholly outside Crown Pet Foods' reasonable control (as long as we contact you as soon as possible to let you know and do what we can to reduce the impact of such an event).

9. Customer service

If you have a problem with your order or subscription, or have a question about our products or the Website, you can contact Crown Pet Foods at [email protected] or by phone at 0330 678 1520 (which is charged at the basic rate) between 09:00 – 16:00 Monday to Friday (excluding bank holidays in the United Kingdom).

10. Personal data

Crown Pet Foods may collect and process several categories of personal data that you provide. Crown Pet Foods will keep your personal data secure. For more information, please see the Privacy Policy which can be found here:https://www.mars.com/privacy

11. Intellectual Property

Crown Pet Foods retains full and complete ownership of all documents and information provided on or through the Website, including all illustrations, graphics, text, video and audio clips, trademarks, logos and other content (collectively referred to as "Crown Pet Foods Content").

If you agree to these Terms and Conditions, you may download, print and/or copy Crown Pet Foods Content for your personal use only.

Unless you have been given written permission by Crown Pet Foods, you may not:

· Incorporate Crown Pet Foods Content into another work (such as on your own website) or use Crown Pet Foods Content for public or commercial purposes;

· Copy, modify, reproduce, adapt, reverse engineer, distribute, frame, republish, upload, post, display, publish, transmit, transfer, license or sell Crown Pet Foods Content in any form and by any means whatsoever;

· Modify a notice concerning copyright, trademarks or any other intellectual property right that relates to Crown Pet Foods Content;

· Establish an "invisible link" to a page on the Website (i.e. link to a different page from the home page of the Website); or

· Use the Crown Pet Foods Content for the development of any software program, including, but not limited to, training a machine learning or artificial intelligence (AI) system.

12. Assignment

We can transfer these Terms and Conditions, so that a different organisation is responsible for operating the Website and supplying products. We'll contact you to let you know if we plan to do this. If you're unhappy with the transfer you can contact our customer service team (using the contact details set out in clause 9) to end the contract between us, and we will refund you any payments you've made in advance for products not yet provided.

13. Governing law and jurisdiction

These Terms and Conditions and use of the Website are governed by and shall be construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales.

Any dispute between us regarding these Terms and Conditions, your use of the Website or purchase of our products, can be brought in the courts of England and Wales. If you live in Scotland or Northern Ireland, you can also bring claims against us in the courts of the country where you live and we can claim against you in the courts of the country where you live.