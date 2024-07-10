Asian
They like to play, are very affectionate and want to be part of all aspects of their owner’s life.
About the Asian
The Asian is a lively, outgoing cat, lithe and energetic. This breed is made up of five distinct varieties: Self, Asian Smoke, Asian Shaded, Asian Tabby and the semi-longhair version known as Tiffanie.
Generally speaking they are sociable and confident as a breed, they will live contentedly with other cats, but can be wilful. They are not particularly noisy, but can be vocal when spoken to.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Coat: Short coat
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 14-15 years
Lively / Sociable / Vocal / Energetic / Affectionate / Intelligent / Confident
Key facts
Needs moderate grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Good with people
