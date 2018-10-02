A guide to kitten obesity

Can my kitten be overweight?

Excess weight gain can be a significant problem for kittens, as it can lead to long-term health issues. Understand more about what they need from their diet, and how you can help them stay in shape.

Yes, your kitten can be overweight. When it comes to your kitten, there is something we call an optimal weight and an optimal growth rate. That is, based on their age and breed, the weight and size they should be. If they go over that weight, your kitten will be classified as overweight. Optimal weight is normally a result of an optimal growth rate, which essentially means your kitten grows gradually, fueled by the correct level of nutritional food for their age, size and breed.

What to feed your kitten

Is my kitten overweight?

Pediatric growth charts now help us monitor kitten growth and ensure it stays on track. So, if you're worried about your kitten's weight you should seek assistance from your veterinarian. An overweight condition can only be confirmed after an evaluation of your cat's Body Condition Score (BCS) on top of weight observation.

What is a Body Condition Score (BCS)?

A BCS is a method used by veterinarians to help determine if your cat is overweight or not. A cat body condition scale ranges from 1 to 9, with 1 indicating a cat is severely underweight, and 9 meaning severely obese. A cat is considered to have an ideal body condition if they score between 4 and 5. Your vet will look at things like your cat's body shape and how visible their ribs are to determine their score.

What do kittens need from their diet?

A kitten's nutritional requirements are different from an adult cat's as they require more energy, more proteins, and more minerals to fuel their growing body. Initially, your kitten will get everything it needs from its mother's milk or a kitten milk replacer, and you'll see it put on weight steadily. When you begin to wean your kitten onto solid food, you should choose food that provides it with the right mix of essential nutrients to stay healthy.

Keep it simple

Texture and smell are more important to a kitten than flavor, as cats only have a few hundred taste buds compared to the 9,000 humans have. So you should select food that is of the right shape and feel for your growing kitten. Give your kitten the recommended portion of food each day, either serving it in smaller meals throughout the day or leaving the whole portion out so your kitten can regulate its own intake. Fresh water and a peaceful area in which to eat are two other essentials.

Stick to your routine

Unlike humans, kittens don't need variety in their diet, so avoid feeding them different sorts of food—including table scraps, which don't necessarily give them the nutrients they need. This can contribute to weight gain and can encourage poor feeding behavior, like begging. If you do need to adjust their food, do so gradually, as their digestive system struggles to cope with sudden dietary changes.

How can I manage my kitten's weight?

If you’re concerned about your kitten's weight, you should visit your vet to get advice on how to manage it. Initially, though, you can try: