ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 11+ Chunks in Gravy is a wet food diet suitable for cats aged 11 and above. Designed for—and tested with—senior cats, ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 11+ Chunks in Gravy features an easy-to-eat texture to give your cat an enjoyable mealtime experience. This formula, featuring our HealthyAge7™ Complex, provides a precise nutritional blend designed to help maintain seven key dimensions of health and vitality in senior cats: Appetite and weight: Highly palatable and energy-rich to support a healthy appetite and help maintain an ideal weight. Digestion: Contains prebiotic fibres and highly digestible proteins to support healthy digestion. Mobility: Features EPA & DHA and chondroitin to support joint health and mobility. Skin and coat: The inclusion of linoleic acid and zinc helps maintain skin and coat health. Kidneys: Contains high-quality protein and adapted phosphorus levels to support kidney health. Brain and vision: Includes tryptophan, EPA & DHA, taurine, and vitamin A to support cognitive function and vision. Immunity: Contains vitamins C & E, lutein, taurine, beta-carotene, and lycopene to help support the immune system. ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 11+ is available in a variety of textures, including chunks in jelly and as a dry kibble diet.