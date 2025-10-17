Always 10% off - Free delivery - Every 10th order for free - Full flexibility - Place orders before 15th Dec 2025 for pre-Xmas delivery

AGEING 11+ Chunks in gravy

Wet food for cats

Complete feed for cats over 11 years old (chunks in gravy)

ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 11+ Chunks in Gravy is a wet food diet suitable for cats aged 11 and above. Designed for—and tested with—senior cats, ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 11+ Chunks in Gravy features an easy-to-eat texture to give your cat an enjoyable mealtime experience. This formula, featuring our HealthyAge7™ Complex, provides a precise nutritional blend designed to help maintain seven key dimensions of health and vitality in senior cats: Appetite and weight: Highly palatable and energy-rich to support a healthy appetite and help maintain an ideal weight. Digestion: Contains prebiotic fibres and highly digestible proteins to support healthy digestion. Mobility: Features EPA & DHA and chondroitin to support joint health and mobility. Skin and coat: The inclusion of linoleic acid and zinc helps maintain skin and coat health. Kidneys: Contains high-quality protein and adapted phosphorus levels to support kidney health. Brain and vision: Includes tryptophan, EPA & DHA, taurine, and vitamin A to support cognitive function and vision. Immunity: Contains vitamins C & E, lutein, taurine, beta-carotene, and lycopene to help support the immune system. ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 11+ is available in a variety of textures, including chunks in jelly and as a dry kibble diet.

Easy-to-eat texture

Easy-to-eat texture designed for and tested on senior cats.

HealthyAge7™

Precise nutritional formula with our HealthyAge7™ Complex to help maintain 7 dimensions of optimal health and vitality in cats over the age of 11.

