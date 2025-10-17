AGEING 11+ Chunks in gravy
Wet food for cats
Complete feed for cats over 11 years old (chunks in gravy)
Quantity
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 11+ Chunks in Gravy is a wet food diet suitable for cats aged 11 and above. Designed for—and tested with—senior cats, ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 11+ Chunks in Gravy features an easy-to-eat texture to give your cat an enjoyable mealtime experience. This formula, featuring our HealthyAge7™ Complex, provides a precise nutritional blend designed to help maintain seven key dimensions of health and vitality in senior cats: Appetite and weight: Highly palatable and energy-rich to support a healthy appetite and help maintain an ideal weight. Digestion: Contains prebiotic fibres and highly digestible proteins to support healthy digestion. Mobility: Features EPA & DHA and chondroitin to support joint health and mobility. Skin and coat: The inclusion of linoleic acid and zinc helps maintain skin and coat health. Kidneys: Contains high-quality protein and adapted phosphorus levels to support kidney health. Brain and vision: Includes tryptophan, EPA & DHA, taurine, and vitamin A to support cognitive function and vision. Immunity: Contains vitamins C & E, lutein, taurine, beta-carotene, and lycopene to help support the immune system. ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 11+ is available in a variety of textures, including chunks in jelly and as a dry kibble diet.
BENEFITS
Easy-to-eat texture
Easy-to-eat texture designed for and tested on senior cats.
HealthyAge7™
Precise nutritional formula with our HealthyAge7™ Complex to help maintain 7 dimensions of optimal health and vitality in cats over the age of 11.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|CAT IDEAL WEIGHT (kg)
|SLIGHTLY UNDERWEIGHT
|IDEAL WEIGHT
|3
|180g (2 pouch)
|145g (1 pch+1/2 pouch)
|4
|225g (2 pch+1/2 pouch)
|180g (2 pouch)
|5
|260g (3 pouch)
|210g (2 pch+1/2 pouch)
|6
|300g (3 pch+1/2 pouch)
|240g (3 pouch)
|CAT IDEAL WEIGHT (kg)
|POUCH
|SLIGHTLY UNDERWEIGHT
|IDEAL WEIGHT
|3
|1
|22g (2/8 cup)
|14g (1/8 cup)
|4
|1
|32g (2/8 cup)
|22g (2/8 cup)
|5
|1
|41g (3/8 cup)
|29g (2/8 cup)
|6
|1
|49g (4/8 cup)
|35g (3/8 cup)
|CAT IDEAL WEIGHT (kg)
|POUCH
|SLIGHTLY UNDERWEIGHT
|IDEAL WEIGHT
|3
|1
|24g (2/8 cup)
|15g (1/8 cup)
|4
|1
|34g (3/8 cup)
|23g (2/8 cup)
|5
|1
|43g (3/8 cup)
|31g (2/8 cup)
|6
|1
|52g (4/8 cup)
|38g (3/8 cup)