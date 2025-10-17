HomeCatsProductsRetail ProductsAGEING 15+
AGEING 15+
AGEING 15+
AGEING 15+
AGEING 15+
AGEING 15+
AGEING 15+
AGEING 15+
AGEING 15+
AGEING 15+
AGEING 15+
AGEING 15+
AGEING 15+
AGEING 15+
AGEING 15+
AGEING 15+
AGEING 15+
AGEING 15+

AGEING 15+

Dry food for cats

Complete feed for cats over 15 years old

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Size: 2 kg
£15.23/kg
£11.34/kg
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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 15+ is a dry kibble diet suitable for cats aged 15 and above. Designed for—and tested with—senior cats, ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 15+ features easy-to-eat kibble to give your cat an enjoyable mealtime experience. This formula also contains increased palatants* for enhanced taste and smell. HealthyAge7™ Advanced Complex: This formula, featuring our HealthyAge7™ Advanced Complex, provides a precise nutritional blend designed to help maintain seven key dimensions of health and vitality in super-senior cats: Appetite and weight: Highly palatable and more energy-rich* to support a healthy appetite and help maintain an ideal weight. Digestion: Contains prebiotic fibres and highly digestible proteins to support healthy digestion. Mobility: Features more EPA & DHA* and chondroitin to support joint health and mobility. Skin and coat: The inclusion of linoleic acid, zinc and gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) help maintain skin and coat health. Kidneys: Contains high-quality protein and further adapted phosphorus levels* to support kidney health. Brain and vision: Includes tryptophan, EPA & DHA, taurine, and vitamin A to support cognitive function and vision. Immunity: Contains vitamins C & E, lutein, taurine, beta-carotene, and lycopene to help support the immune system. *Comparisons are based on the differences between the ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 15+ dry kibble diet and the ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 11+ dry kibble diet. ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 15+ is also available in a chunks in gravy wet texture.

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BENEFITS

Easy-to-eat kibbles

Easy-to-eat kibbles designed for and tested on senior cats.

HealthyAge7™

Precise nutritional formula with our HealthyAge7™ Advanced Complex to help maintain 7 dimensions of optimal health and vitality in cats over the age of 15.

Nutritional Programme

Nutritional Programme tailored for each stage of your cat's life.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
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