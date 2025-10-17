ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 15+ is a dry kibble diet suitable for cats aged 15 and above. Designed for—and tested with—senior cats, ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 15+ features easy-to-eat kibble to give your cat an enjoyable mealtime experience. This formula also contains increased palatants* for enhanced taste and smell. HealthyAge7™ Advanced Complex: This formula, featuring our HealthyAge7™ Advanced Complex, provides a precise nutritional blend designed to help maintain seven key dimensions of health and vitality in super-senior cats: Appetite and weight: Highly palatable and more energy-rich* to support a healthy appetite and help maintain an ideal weight. Digestion: Contains prebiotic fibres and highly digestible proteins to support healthy digestion. Mobility: Features more EPA & DHA* and chondroitin to support joint health and mobility. Skin and coat: The inclusion of linoleic acid, zinc and gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) help maintain skin and coat health. Kidneys: Contains high-quality protein and further adapted phosphorus levels* to support kidney health. Brain and vision: Includes tryptophan, EPA & DHA, taurine, and vitamin A to support cognitive function and vision. Immunity: Contains vitamins C & E, lutein, taurine, beta-carotene, and lycopene to help support the immune system. *Comparisons are based on the differences between the ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 15+ dry kibble diet and the ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 11+ dry kibble diet. ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 15+ is also available in a chunks in gravy wet texture.