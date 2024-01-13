Maine Coon Kitten
Dry food for cats
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for Maine Coon kittens (up to 15 months old).
Special Large Jaw
This specially designed cube-shaped kibble is adapted in size and texture to the large jaw of the Maine Coon kitten. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.
Healthy long growth period
Growth for the Maine Coon kitten is exceptionally long, laying down the framework for the breed’s unique large stature. With adapted energy and protein content, and precisely balanced vitamins (including vitamin D) and minerals (including calcium and phosphorus) to help support healthy bone and joint development for balanced growth.
Digestive health
During the growth period, the kitten’s digestive system is immature and continues developing gradually. A combination of highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to help support healthy digestion, an adapted fibre content and prebiotics to promote a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Immune system support
During the growth period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. A complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, helps support the kitten’s natural defences.
L.I.P. Digestive science innovation
Selected high quality proteins with digestibility over 90%, for digestive health and stool quality.
|Kitten's age
|3->4 months
|5->7 months
|8->11 months
|12->15 months
|Kitten's weight
|1.5-3.6 kg
|2.6-4.8 kg
|3.4-6.3 kg
|4.2-7.6 kg
|Dry food
|69-100 g
|77-109 g
|77-93 g
|64-80 g
|Mix food (wet + dry)
|1/2 can Mother & Babycat + 45-76 g
|1 pouch Kitten + 56-87 g
|1 pouch Kitten + 56-72 g
|1 pouch Kitten + 43-59 g
PRODUCT DETAILS
Your Maine Coon kitten's growth period is a time of change and new experiences. While its immune system is in the early stages of development, it's important that your kitten's diet meets all of its unique nutritional needs. ROYAL CANIN® Maine Coon Kitten food is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your kitten in mind. By introducing a nutritious diet from its early days, you're helping to support its long term health as it grows into adulthood. For your Maine Coon kitten, the growth period is exceptionally long and lays down the framework for this breed's uniquely large, adult stature. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Maine Coon Kitten has an adapted energy and protein content, as well as precisely balanced vitamins (including vitamin D) and minerals to support healthy bone and joint development. Although your kitten's digestive system is developing, it still remains immature. That's why your kitten requires a diet of high quality protein to support and maintain healthy digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Maine Coon Kitten contains a highly digestible protein known as Low Indigestible Protein (or L.I.P), as well as prebiotics which help to support your kitten's intestinal flora. As your Maine Coon kitten grows, its natural defences continue to develop; the complex of antioxidants (such as vitamin E) in ROYAL CANIN® Maine Coon Kitten food helps in supporting your kitten's natural defences as they develop. What's more, the kibble is adapted for size and texture to support its large jaw; it also encourages chewing to maintain its oral hygiene. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Maine Coon Kitten is also available as wet food in delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your kitten's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your kitten eats ROYAL CANIN® Maine Coon Kitten, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.