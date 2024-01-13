Sensory Smell Chunks In Jelly

PRODUCT DETAILS

Cats are highly sensory creatures that rely on their senses when it comes to food. Your cat's first contact with food is through their nose, so their acceptance of food often relies greatly on its aroma. ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Smell is specially formulated to stimulate and appeal to your cat's powerful and refined sense of smell, while supporting optimal health and wellbeing through sensorial variation. Your cat's wellbeing is enhanced when their diet is not only nutritious, but sensorially varied too. ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Smell formulas are crafted with an aromatic profile highly attractive to a cats' sense of smell. The aroma's profile has a composition that allows flavours to diffuse more rapidly and intensely around the food, making for a more immersive and sensorially-rich feeding experience. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Smell is also available with morsels in gravy for optimal flavour and texture variety. Other products in the ROYAL CANIN® Sensory range include Sensory Taste and Sensory Feel, each with its own attractive formula to stimulate your cat's appetite and create a sensorially rich feeding experience. This formula is specifically designed to match the optimal Macro-Nutrient profile that is instinctively preferred by adult cats. This formula also contains a combination of nutrients that help support the health of your adult cat's urinary system. Mixed feeding both wet and dry food gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite even more. A diet that is a mixture of wet and dry food is also a good option for fussy eaters. Be sure to follow the correct rationing amount to ensure healthy portions. The Sensory wet range can be integrated into the mixed feeding routine of all our Feline Health Nutrition Adult dry products. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Smell, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

