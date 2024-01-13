Subscribe and Save 5% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Sensory Smell Taste Feel Chunks In Gravy

Wet food for cats

Complete feed for adult cats (chunks in gravy).

Sizes available

12 x 85g

Sensory stimulation

Crafted to help stimulate cats’ senses and enhance their feeding experience.

A cat’s well-being is enhanced when her diet provides sensorial variation. Fill your cat’s life with discovery by feeding her more than a meal: give her an experience. ROYAL CANIN® SENSORY™ helps to stimulate cats’ senses and enhances their feeding experience.

Stimulates cats’ powerful sense of smell.

Stimulates cats’ distinctive sense of taste.

Stimulates cats’ mouthfeel with unique texture.

Formulated to match the optimal macronutrient profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.

Helps to support a healthy urinary system.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Cats are highly sensory creatures that rely on their senses when it comes to food. A cat's health and wellbeing are enhanced when their diet stimulates their senses of smell, feel and taste, while also supporting their specific nutritional needs. This multi-variety multipack features all three sensorially stimulative formulas within the ROYAL CANIN® Sensory range. Each product features meat-like chunks in gravy and this all-inclusive multipack provides your cat with a rich, varied, and nutritionally complete feeding experiences for optimal palatability at mealtimes. ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Smell is specially designed with an aromatic profile designed to stimulate and appeal to your cat's powerful sense of smell. ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Taste is specially crafted with savoury flavours to appeal to your cat's distinctive sense of taste. ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Feel is specially formulated with unique textures to stimulate your cat's sense of touch through mouthfeel (the sensation that food stimulates). Each of these formulas are designed to match the optimal Macro-Nutrient profile that is instinctively preferred by adult cats. ROYAL CANIN® Sensory diets also contain a combination of nutrients that help support the health of your adult cat's urinary system. Mixed feeding both wet and dry food gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite even more. A diet that is a mixture of wet and dry food is also a good option for fussy eaters. Be sure to follow the correct rationing amount to ensure healthy portions. The Sensory wet range can be integrated into the mixed feeding routine of all our Feline Health Nutrition Adult dry products. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Sensory diets, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

