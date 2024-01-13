Sensory Taste Chunks In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

Although cats have fewer taste buds and their sense of taste isn't the strongest, it is still uniquely specialised. Because of their carnivorous predisposition, cats are sensitive to the meaty flavours associated with savouriness; so even though their taste range is smaller, they still have a perceptive sensitivity to taste. Your cat's health and wellbeing is enhanced when their diet is not only nutritious, but sensorially varied too. ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Taste formulas are crafted with powerful flavours characterised by toasted, meaty, and caramelised traces that stimulate your cat's unique sense of taste, turning their feeding ritual into a sensorially-rich experience. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Taste is also available with morsels in jelly for optimal flavour and texture variety. Other products in the ROYAL CANIN® Sensory range include Sensory Smell and Sensory Feel, each with its own attractive formula to stimulate your cat's appetite and create a sensorially rich feeding experience. This formula is specifically designed to match the optimal Macro-Nutrient profile that is instinctively preferred by adult cats. This formula also contains a combination of nutrients that help support the health of your adult cat's urinary system. Mixed feeding both wet and dry food gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite even more. A diet that is a mixture of wet and dry food is also a good option for fussy eaters. Be sure to follow the correct rationing amount to ensure healthy portions. The Sensory wet range can be integrated into the mixed feeding routine of all our Feline Health Nutrition Adult dry products. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Taste, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

