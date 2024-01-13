Urinary Care Thin Slices In Jelly
Wet food for cats
COMPOSITION: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, minerals, vegetable protein extracts, derivatives of vegetable origin, yeasts.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 64 IU, Iron (3b103): 2 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.32 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 2.5 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 0.6 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 6 mg - Technological additives: cassia gum, Sodium bisulfate.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 9.1%, Fat content: 2.7%, Crude ash: 1.7%, Crude fibres: 0.5%, Moisture: 82.1%.
|Cat Weight
|INACTIVE (low energy needs)
|IDEAL WEIGHT (normal energy needs)
|3 kg
|2 pouches (170 g)
|2 + 1/2 pouches (215 g)
|4 kg
|2 + 1/2 pouches (210 g)
|3 pouches (265 g)
|5 kg
|3 pouches (245 g)
|3 + 1/2 pouches (305 g)
|6 kg
|3 + 1/2 pouches (280 g)
|4 pouches (350 g)
|3 kg
|18 g (1/8 cup)
|27 g (2/8 cup)
|4 kg
|26 g (2/8 cup)
|37 g (3/8 cup)
|5 kg
|34 g (3/8 cup)
|47 g (4/8 cup)
|6 kg
|41 g (3/8 cup)
|56 g (5/8 cup)
ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care in Jelly is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to help support a healthy urinary environment for optimal urinary tract health. ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care has proven results. Our study* showed that this diet supported a healthy urinary tract in participating healthy cats in just 10 days of being fed with the Urinary Care nutritional programme (combining both the dry kibble and wet food formulas). ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care is also available in gravy, or as a dry kibble diet. A mixture of both wet food and dry food provides the variety cats love. *Royal Canin internal study.