Urinary Care Thin Slices In Jelly

ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care in Jelly is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to help support a healthy urinary environment for optimal urinary tract health. ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care has proven results. Our study* showed that this diet supported a healthy urinary tract in participating healthy cats in just 10 days of being fed with the Urinary Care nutritional programme (combining both the dry kibble and wet food formulas). ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care is also available in gravy, or as a dry kibble diet. A mixture of both wet food and dry food provides the variety cats love. *Royal Canin internal study.

