This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
CARDIAC SUPPORT
Formulated with nutrients, such a taurine and L-carnitine, which help to support heart function.
LOW SODIUM
Restricted in sodium to help reduce the workload on the heart.
URINARY HEALTH SUPPORT
COMPOSITION: Dehydrated poultry protein, barley, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, chicory pulp, yeasts products, minerals, psyllium husks and seeds, fish oil, mono- and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, soya oil, marigold meal.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A 18554 IU, Vitamin D3 964 IU, Vitamin E: 437 mg, Vitamin C: 178 mg, Taurine: 2.2 g, Iron (3b103) 19 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202) 1.9 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406) 5.9 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504) 25 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606) 113 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812) 0.05 mg, Zootechnical Additives: Ammonium chloride: 5 g - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 45.7% - Fat content: 13.0% - Crude ash: 6.9% - Crude Fibres: 6.5% - Nitrogen Free Extract (NFE): 22.4% - Magnesium: 0.07% - Potassium: 0.7% - Sodium: 0.25% - EPA/DHA: 0.27% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.58%
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
ROYAL CANIN® CARDIAC dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated for the support of heart function in the case of chronic cardiac insufficiency. Restricted level of sodium. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that advice from a veterinarian be sought before use and before extending the period of use. Feed CARDIAC dry initially up to 6 months.