PRODUCT DETAILS

Your kitten's digestive system takes time to develop, so digestive sensitivities can be a common occurrence in the key growth stages. Available in 195g cans, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Kitten Ultra-Soft Mousse is tailor-made to support your kitten's digestive sensitivities, as well as their general nutritional needs. This exclusive formula contains highly digestible nutrients that help to support good digestion and healthy transit. With the inclusion of balanced fibres and prebiotics, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Kitten Ultra-Soft Mousse also helps to stimulate the growth of good bacteria in the gut, contributing to a healthier digestive environment. Kittenhood is a time of big changes, new discoveries, and physical development. During the key growth stages, your kitten can benefit from a tailored diet that supports healthy development and optimal growth. ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Kitten Ultra-Soft Mousse boasts a high energy content, with adapted levels of calcium and protein to meet the specific nutritional needs of growing kittens. The specially adapted texture of this soft mousse product helps to facilitate food intake in kittens who have shown signs of a decreased appetite. What's more, its softness makes it perfect for transitioning your kitten from milk onto solid food. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each kitten's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Kitten is also available as kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow the on-pack feeding guidelines to ensure your kitten gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your kitten's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your kitten eats ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Kitten Ultra-Soft Mousse, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more