PRODUCT DETAILS

Your kitten's digestive system develops as they grow, so digestive sensitivities can be a common occurrence for kittens. A diet containing specific nutrients can help to support your kitten's digestive health and get them off to a great start in life. Available in either 400g or 2kg bags, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Kitten is exclusively formulated to support the precise nutritional needs of kittens with digestive sensitivities. ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Kitten has a high energy content and adapted levels of protein and calcium. These nutrients help to support your kitten's growth and development, while also meeting their general dietary needs. This highly digestible formula also boasts an ideal balance of fibre - including prebiotics - to support healthy digestion and transit. Prebiotics encourage a good balance of beneficial bacteria in your kitten's gut, in order to support a healthier digestive environment. What's more, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Kitten can be easily rehydrated with water to help stimulate your kitten's appetite if it has recently decreased. Rehydration also helps to transition kittens from milk onto solid food. Simply add hot water to your kitten's measured out meal, stir and leave for a few minutes, ensuring the food is not too hot before giving it to your kitten. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each kitten's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Kitten is also available as an ultra-soft mousse product. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow the on-pack feeding guidelines to ensure your kitten gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your kitten's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your kitten eats ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Kitten, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

