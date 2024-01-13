Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie Thin Slices In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

Overweight cats - or those prone to weight gain - with digestive sensitivities can benefit from a tailor-made diet which provides nutrients that help to support good digestion and healthy weight management. Available in 85g pouches, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of overweight adult cats with digestive sensitivities. This highly digestible formula incorporates a good balance of fibres - including prebiotics - to support healthy digestion and transit. Prebiotics can help to stimulate a healthier digestive environment by encouraging a good balance of beneficial bacteria in your cat's digestive tract. Thanks to its moderate calorie content, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie in Gravy helps to limit weight gain in overweight cats or cats with a tendency to gain weight. If your cat suffers from digestive issues, you may notice that their appetite has decreased. ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie in Gravy is a highly palatable diet that helps to stimulate your cat's appetite whilst helping them to feel full. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie in Gravy is also available as dry kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow the on-pack feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie in Gravy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

