Hypoallergenic

Dry food for cats

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Hydrolysed protein

Hydrolysed protein with a low molecular weight for very low allergenicity.

EPA/DHA & skin barrier

Formulated with fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and digestion. Formulated to support the skin's natural protective barrier.

Digestive health

Helps regulate intestinal transit and supports a balanced digestive flora.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with pet professionals and experts, delivering nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to meet the needs of adult cats with a nutrient intolerance. Hydrolysed protein This formula contains hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight for very low allergenicity. EPA/DHA & skin barrier This formula also helps to support the natural protective barrier role of your cat's skin. Digestive health ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic also includes nutrients to support a balance of intestinal flora for a healthy, balanced digestive system. S/O Index This diet is also formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Important to note As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only fed to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

