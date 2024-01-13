Hypoallergenic
Dry food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
2.5kg
4.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Hydrolysed protein
Hydrolysed protein with a low molecular weight for very low allergenicity.
EPA/DHA & skin barrier
Formulated with fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and digestion. Formulated to support the skin's natural protective barrier.
Digestive health
Helps regulate intestinal transit and supports a balanced digestive flora.
|Cat's Weight (kg)
|Body Condition
|Thin (g)
|Normal(g)
|Overweight (g)
|2
|37
|31
|25
|2.5
|44
|36
|29
|3
|50
|41
|33
|3.5
|55
|46
|37
|4
|61
|51
|41
|4.5
|66
|55
|44
|5
|71
|60
|48
|5.5
|76
|64
|51
|6
|81
|68
|54
|6.5
|86
|72
|57
|7
|91
|76
|61
|7.5
|95
|80
|64
|8
|100
|83
|67
|8.5
|104
|87
|69
|9
|109
|91
|72
|9.5
|113
|94
|75
|10
|117
|98
|78
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with pet professionals and experts, delivering nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to meet the needs of adult cats with a nutrient intolerance. Hydrolysed protein This formula contains hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight for very low allergenicity. EPA/DHA & skin barrier This formula also helps to support the natural protective barrier role of your cat's skin. Digestive health ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic also includes nutrients to support a balance of intestinal flora for a healthy, balanced digestive system. S/O Index This diet is also formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Important to note As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only fed to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.