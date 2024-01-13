PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with pet professionals and experts, delivering nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to meet the needs of adult cats with a nutrient intolerance. Hydrolysed protein This formula contains hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight for very low allergenicity. EPA/DHA & skin barrier This formula also helps to support the natural protective barrier role of your cat's skin. Digestive health ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic also includes nutrients to support a balance of intestinal flora for a healthy, balanced digestive system. S/O Index This diet is also formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Important to note As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only fed to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

