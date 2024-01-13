Neutered Balance Thin Slices In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Balance ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Balance is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to support an optimal bodyweight in neutered cats. Ideal bodyweight Thanks to its moderate calorie content, ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Balance helps to maintain your cat's ideal bodyweight. Digestive health This highly digestible formula contains prebiotics that help to support your cat's digestive health. Urinary health This diet also supports a healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities To cater to each cat's individual preferences, a similar dry food product called ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Satiety Balance is also available. Mixed feeding gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.

