Subscribe and Save 5% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Neutered Satiety Balance

Neutered Satiety Balance

Dry food for cats

Complete feed for cats - For neutered adult cats or with a tendency to gain weight - From neutering up to 7 years old.

Sizes available

400g

1.5kg

3.5kg

8kg

12kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

High fibre

This formula helps to reduce spontaneous energy intake, thanks to appetite regulating fibres.

Optimal bodyweight

Moderate fat and calorie levels help cats to maintain ideal bodyweight. The adapted protein level helps support muscle mass.

Urinary Health

Supports a healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Satiety Balance ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Satiety Balance is specifically formulated to help support the nutritional needs of neutered cats. Appetite regulation This formula contains a high level of both soluble and insoluble fibres to help regulate your cat's appetite, by helping to create a sense of fullness after eating. Optimal bodyweight Thanks to its moderate fat and calorie content, as well as a specially adapted protein level, ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Satiety Balance helps maintain your cat's ideal body weight. Urinary health This diet also supports a healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities To cater to each cat's individual preferences, mixed feeding is available with a wet product called ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Balance Thin Slices in Gravy. Mixed feeding gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm on 0330 678 1540 (Calls are free from a landline and a mobile). You can also contact us by email using this form.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging