Subscribe and Save 5% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Multifunction Renal + Hypoallergenic

Multifunction Renal + Hypoallergenic

Dry food for cats

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

Sizes available

2kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

RENAL SUPPORT

Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function.

ADAPTED ENERGY

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help support a reduced appetite.

HYDROLYSED PROTEIN

Hydrolysed soya protein isolate with a low molecular weight for very low allergenicity.

SKIN BARRIER

A specially formulated complex of nutrients to support the skin’s natural protective barrier role and for optimal skin health.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm on 0330 678 1540 (Calls are free from a landline and a mobile). You can also contact us by email using this form.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging