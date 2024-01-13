PRODUCT DETAILS

Kidney disorders are a relatively common problem in cats, particularly for ageing cats. Diet plays an important role in helping to support kidney function, so it's vital to choose a diet for your cat that is specially formulated to support their condition. ROYAL CANIN® Renal is a dry kibble diet tailored to help support adult cats with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. When your cat's kidneys are not working efficiently, it often means that phosphorus cannot effectively be filtered from the blood stream. ROYAL CANIN® Renal is specially formulated with a low phosphorus content and provides a moderate amount of high-quality proteins to help support kidney function. ROYAL CANIN® Renal contains an adapted energy content to reduce meal volume, which helps to support your cat's reduced appetite. To further support food aversion and/or a reduced appetite, ROYAL CANIN® Renal is formulated with a specific aromatic profile that helps to stimulate your cat's appetite. The shape, size, and texture of the kibble is also specifically tailored to appeal to cats. Attracting your cat to their food bowl can be difficult in cases of food aversion. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Renal is also available as wet food with three different formulations: fish, beef and chicken. The variety of formulations and aroma profiles help to stimulate and support your cats varying appetite. If your cat enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your cat. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Veterinary Diets for cats are formulated to help support kidney function in cats with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. Each formula in the ROYAL CANIN® Renal Support range contains specific nutrients to provide your cat with a complete and balanced diet.

