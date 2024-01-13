PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Renal Select is a dry kibble diet that is specially formulated to nutritionally support adult cats with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. Kidney disorders are common in cats, especially older cats. A specially formulated diet can help to support cats with this condition, while also providing complete and balanced nutrition for overall health. The tailor-made kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Renal Select has its own unique shape, size, texture and aroma for optimal palatability in cases of food aversion. Your cat's appetite may have reduced, or they may have developed food aversion. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Select has an adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and satisfy your cat's appetite. When cats' kidneys are not functioning efficiently, that often means that phosphorus cannot effectively be filtered from the blood stream. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Select provides a moderate, high-quality protein content and a low phosphorus content to help support kidney function. Attracting your cat to their food bowl can be difficult in cases of food aversion. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Renal is also available as wet food in three different formulations: fish, beef, and chicken. With a variety of formulations, aromas and textures, it's easier for you to help stimulate and support your cat's varying appetite. If your cat enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your cat. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Veterinary diets for cats are formulated to help support kidney function in cats with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. Each formula in the ROYAL CANIN® Renal Support range contains specific nutrients to provide your cat with a complete and balanced diet.

Read more