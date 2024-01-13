Renal With Chicken Thin Slices In Gravy
Wet food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help support a reduced appetite.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile to help stimulate the cat’s appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat weight (kg)
|grams
|pouch(es)
|grams
|pouch(es)
|grams
|pouch(es)
|1.5
|100
|1
|80
|1
|65
|1
|2
|120
|1+1/2
|100
|1
|80
|1
|2.5
|140
|1+1/2
|115
|1+1/2
|95
|1
|3
|160
|2
|135
|1+1/2
|105
|1
|3.5
|180
|2
|150
|2
|120
|1+1/2
|4
|195
|2+1/2
|165
|2
|130
|1+1/2
|4.5
|215
|2+1/2
|180
|2
|140
|1+1/2
|5
|230
|2+1/2
|190
|2
|155
|2
|5.5
|245
|3
|205
|2+1/2
|165
|2
|6
|260
|3
|220
|2+1/2
|175
|2
|6.5
|275
|3
|230
|2+1/2
|185
|2
|7
|290
|3+1/2
|245
|3
|195
|2+1/2
|7.5
|305
|3+1/2
|255
|3
|205
|2+1/2
|8
|320
|4
|270
|3
|215
|2+1/2
|8.5
|335
|4
|280
|3+1/2
|225
|2+1/2
|9
|350
|4
|290
|3+1/2
|235
|3
|9.5
|365
|4+1/2
|305
|3+1/2
|240
|3
|10
|375
|4+1/2
|315
|3+1/2
|250
|3
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Renal with Chicken features thin slices in gravy and is formulated specifically to help support kidney function in adult cats with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. Kidney disorders are a common problem in cats, particularly older cats. The diet you give your cat should provide high quality nutrition that helps to support kidney function. When the kidneys are not functioning efficiently, it affects the kidney's ability to effectively remove phosphorus from the blood stream. ROYAL CANIN® Renal with Chicken contains a low level of phosphorus and a moderate protein content to help support kidney function. It is common for cats with kidney disorders to have a reduced appetite and sometimes general food aversion. To support a reduced appetite, ROYAL CANIN Renal with Chicken has an adapted energy content in order to reduce the volume of each meal. This food has a specially formulated aromatic profile that helps to stimulate your cat's appetite and appeal to their individual preferences in cases of food aversion and appetite reduction. Attracting your cat to their food bowl can be difficult in cases of food aversion. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Renal comes in two other formulations: beef and fish. It is also available as dry food with tailor-made kibble. If your cat enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your cat. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Veterinary diets for cats are formulated to help support kidney function for cats with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. Each formula in the ROYAL CANIN® Renal Support range contains specific nutrients to provide your cat with a complete and balanced diet.