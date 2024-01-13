Renal With Fish Thin Slices In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Renal with Fish is a wet food diet to help support adult cats with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. When your cat's kidneys are not functioning properly, they become less able to filter phosphorus from the blood stream. ROYAL CANIN® Renal with Fish is formulated with a low phosphorus content - as well as a moderate protein content - to help support kidney function for your cat. For cats - particularly older ones - Chronic Renal Insufficiency is a relatively common problem. Your cat's diet plays a vital part in supporting this condition, so choosing a complete and balanced diet containing specially selected nutrients is key to supporting your cat's kidney function. It is common for cats with kidney disorders to have a reduced appetite and sometimes general food aversion. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Renal with Fish is formulated with an adapted energy content, to help reduce the meal volume and support your cat's appetite. ROYAL CANIN® Renal with Fish is formulated with a specific aromatic profile to help stimulate your cat's appetite. The thin slices in gravy are designed to appeal to your cat's appetite. Attracting your cat to their food bowl can be difficult in cases of food aversion. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Renal also comes in two alternative formulations: beef and chicken. It is also available as dry food with tailor-made kibble. The variety of formulations, textures and aroma profiles means it's easier for you to help stimulate and support your cat's varying appetite. If your cat enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your cat. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Veterinary diets for cats are formulated to help support kidney function for cats with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. Each formula in the ROYAL CANIN® Renal Support range contains specific nutrients to provide your cat with a complete and balanced diet.

