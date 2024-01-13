Sensitivity Control
Dry food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
1.5kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Selected protein
A limited number of protein sources helps limit the risk of nutrient intolerance.
EPA/DHA & skin barrier
Formulated with fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and digestion. Formulated to support the skin's natural protective barrier.
Digestive security
Formulated with nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
|Cat's Weight (kg)
|Body Condition
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Grams
|Grams
|Grams
|2
|44
|36
|29
|2,5
|51
|43
|34
|3
|58
|49
|39
|3,5
|65
|54
|43
|4
|71
|60
|48
|4,5
|78
|65
|52
|5
|84
|70
|56
|5,5
|90
|75
|60
|6
|95
|80
|64
|6,5
|101
|1
|84
|67
|7
|106
|89
|71
|7,5
|112
|93
|74
|8
|117
|98
|78
|8,5
|122
|102
|81
|9
|127
|106
|85
|9,5
|132
|110
|88
|10
|137
|114
|91
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with pet professionals and experts, delivering nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to meet the nutritional needs of cats with a nutrient intolerance. Selected protein This diet is specifically formulated with a limited number of protein sources. EPA/DHA & skin barrier This diet is also formulated with fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and digestion. Digestive security ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is formulated with nutrients which support a balanced digestive system. S/O index This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Important to note As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only fed to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is also available as a wet food (thin slices in gravy).