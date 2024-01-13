Sensitivity Control Chicken with Rice Thin Slices In Gravy
Wet food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive security
Formulated with nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
EPA/DHA & skin barrier
Formulated with fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and digestion. Formulated to support the skin's natural protective barrier.
Selected protein
A limited number of protein sources helps limit the risk of nutrient intolerance.
|Cat's Weight (kg)
|Body Condition
|Overweight
|Overweight
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|Thin
|Thin
|(g / day)
|Pouch /day
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|2
|100
|1
|125
|1 +1/2
|150
|2
|2.5
|115
|1 + 1/2
|145
|1 +1/2
|175
|2
|3
|130
|1 +1/2
|165
|2
|195
|2 +1/2
|3.5
|145
|1 +1/2
|185
|2
|220
|2 +1/2
|4
|160
|2
|200
|2 +1/2
|240
|3
|4.5
|175
|2
|220
|2 +1/2
|265
|3
|5
|190
|2
|235
|3
|285
|3 +1/2
|5.5
|200
|2 +1/2
|255
|3
|305
|3 +1/2
|6
|215
|2 +1/2
|270
|3
|325
|4
|6.5
|230
|2 +1/2
|285
|3 +1/2
|340
|4
|7
|240
|3
|300
|3 +1/2
|360
|4
|7.5
|250
|3
|315
|3 +1/2
|380
|4 +1/2
|8
|265
|3
|330
|4
|395
|4 +1/2
|8.5
|275
|3
|345
|4
|415
|5
|9
|285
|3 +1/2
|360
|4
|430
|5
|9.5
|300
|3 +1/2
|375
|4
|450
|5 +1/2
|10
|310
|3 +1/2
|390
|4 +1/2
|465
|5 +1/2
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with pet professionals and experts, delivering nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control (chicken with rice) is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to meet the nutritional needs of adult cats with a nutrient intolerance. Selected protein This diet is specifically formulated with a limited number of protein sources. EPA/DHA & skin barrier This diet is formulated with fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and digestion. Digestive security Formulated with nutrients which support a balanced digestive system. S/O index This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Important to note As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only fed to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is also available as dry food.