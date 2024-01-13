PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with pet professionals and experts, delivering nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat is specially formulated to support skin and coat health in adult cats. Skin barrier Thanks to a synergistic combination of nutrients, this formula helps to support the skin's natural protective barrier role for optimal skin health. Skin & coat ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat is enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) to help support healthy, nourished skin and a shiny coat. Lean body mass This diet has a high protein content to help your cat maintain optimal muscle mass, which is especially important for neutered cats, as they may be prone to weight gain. S/O index This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Important to note As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only fed to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat is also available as wet food (thin slices in gravy).

