Skin & Coat
Dry food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for cats starting from sterilisation period.
Sizes available
1.5kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Lean body mass
A high protein diet helps maintain muscle mass.
Skin & coat
Contains specific key nutrients, including EPA and DHA, to help support healthy skin and a shiny coat in cats with sensitive skin.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin's natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
|SKIN & COAT
|DRY
|Cat's Weight (kg)
|Body Condition
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Normal
|Normal
|Thin
|Thin
|2
|26
|2/8
|33
|3/8
|40
|4/8
|2.5
|31
|3/8
|39
|3/8
|46
|4/8
|3
|35
|3/8
|44
|4/8
|53
|4/8
|3.5
|39
|3/8
|49
|4/8
|59
|5/8
|4
|43
|4/8
|54
|5/8
|65
|6/8
|4.5
|47
|4/8
|59
|5/8
|71
|6/8
|5
|51
|4/8
|64
|6/8
|76
|7/8
|5.5
|54
|5/8
|68
|6/8
|81
|7/8
|6
|58
|5/8
|72
|6/8
|87
|1
|6.5
|61
|5/8
|77
|7/8
|92
|1
|7
|64
|6/8
|81
|7/8
|97
|1 + 1/8
|7.5
|68
|6/8
|85
|7/8
|102
|1 + 1/8
|8
|71
|6/8
|89
|1
|106
|1 + 1/8
|8.5
|74
|6/8
|93
|1
|111
|1 + 2/8
|9
|77
|7/8
|96
|1
|116
|1 + 2/8
|9.5
|80
|7/8
|100
|1 + 1/8
|120
|1 + 3/8
|10
|83
|7/8
|104
|1 + 1/8
|125
|1 + 3/8
|MIX FEEDING GUIDELINE DRY
|+ WET POUCH
|Cat's weight (kg)
|Body Condition
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Normal
|Normal
|Thin
|Thin
|Pouch
|Grams DRY
|Cups (240 cm3)
|Grams DRY
|Cups (240 cm3)
|Grams DRY
|Cups (240 cm3)
|2
|1/2
|16
|1/8
|22
|2/8
|29
|3/8
|2.5
|1/2
|20
|2/8
|28
|2/8
|36
|3/8
|3
|1
|13
|1/8
|22
|2/8
|31
|3/8
|3.5
|1
|18
|2/8
|27
|2/8
|37
|3/8
|4
|1
|21
|2/8
|32
|3/8
|43
|4/8
|4.5
|1
|25
|2/8
|37
|3/8
|49
|4/8
|5
|1
|29
|3/8
|42
|4/8
|54
|5/8
|5.5
|1
|33
|3/8
|46
|4/8
|60
|5/8
|6
|1
|36
|3/8
|51
|4/8
|65
|6/8
|6.5
|1
|39
|3/8
|55
|5/8
|70
|6/8
|7
|1
|43
|4/8
|59
|5/8
|75
|7/8
|7.5
|1
|46
|4/8
|63
|6/8
|80
|7/8
|8
|1
|49
|4/8
|67
|6/8
|85
|7/8
|8.5
|1
|52
|5/8
|71
|6/8
|89
|1
|9
|1
|55
|5/8
|75
|7/8
|94
|1
|9.5
|1
|58
|5/8
|78
|7/8
|98
|1 + 1/8
|10
|1
|61
|5/8
|82
|7/8
|103
|1 + 1/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with pet professionals and experts, delivering nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat is specially formulated to support skin and coat health in adult cats. Skin barrier Thanks to a synergistic combination of nutrients, this formula helps to support the skin's natural protective barrier role for optimal skin health. Skin & coat ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat is enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) to help support healthy, nourished skin and a shiny coat. Lean body mass This diet has a high protein content to help your cat maintain optimal muscle mass, which is especially important for neutered cats, as they may be prone to weight gain. S/O index This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Important to note As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only fed to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat is also available as wet food (thin slices in gravy).