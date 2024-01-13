Multifunction Urinary S/O + Hypoallergenic

Parnuts Statement

Multifunction Therapeutic Diet S/O-AFR Feline is a complete dietetic feed for adult cats. URINARY: the urine acidifying properties and low level of magnesium make this diet suitable for dissolving struvite stones and reducing their recurrence. It is also formulated for the nutritional management of cats with Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease. HYPOALLERGENIC: formulated to reduce ingredient and nutrient intolerances, contains selected and hydrolysed sources of protein and carbohydrate. RECOMMENDATION: For nutritional management of cats with struvite stones and ingredient and nutrient intolerances: feed the diet for 5-12 weeks and re-evaluate based on clinical assessment of the response. It is recommended to use the diet up to 6 months for the reduction of struvite stone recurrence. It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use.