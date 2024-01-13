Multifunction Urinary S/O + Hypoallergenic
Dry food for cats
Supports the health of cats with FLUTD and Adverse Food Reaction.
Sizes available
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and oxalate crystal formation.
Hydrolysed protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to help ensure very low allergenic potential.
Skin barrier
An exclusive complex to support the barrier effect of the skin.
Composition: Rice, hydrolysed soya protein isolate, animal fats, vegetable fibres, minerals, hydrolysed poultry liver, chicory pulp, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 26000 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, E1 (Iron): 34 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3 mg, E4 (Copper): 12 mg, E5 (Manganese): 44 mg, E6 (Zinc): 160 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.25 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g, Sodium bisulphate (urine acidifying substance): 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 27% - Fat content: 16% - Crude ash: 8.9% - Crude fibres: 5.3% - Calcium: 0.71% - Phosphorus: 0.7% - Sodium: 1.3% - Magnesium: 0.04% - Potassium: 0.8% - Chloride: 2% - Sulphur: 0.8% - Taurine: 0.15% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulphate (1.5%), DL-methionine - Essential fatty acids: 4.28%.
Multifunction Therapeutic Diet S/O-AFR Feline is a complete dietetic feed for adult cats. URINARY: the urine acidifying properties and low level of magnesium make this diet suitable for dissolving struvite stones and reducing their recurrence. It is also formulated for the nutritional management of cats with Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease. HYPOALLERGENIC: formulated to reduce ingredient and nutrient intolerances, contains selected and hydrolysed sources of protein and carbohydrate. RECOMMENDATION: For nutritional management of cats with struvite stones and ingredient and nutrient intolerances: feed the diet for 5-12 weeks and re-evaluate based on clinical assessment of the response. It is recommended to use the diet up to 6 months for the reduction of struvite stone recurrence. It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use.
|Cat's weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2kg
|40
|3/8
|34
|3/8
|-
|-
|3kg
|54
|4/8
|45
|4/8
|-
|-
|4kg
|66
|5/8
|55
|4/8
|44
|4/8
|5kg
|78
|6/8
|65
|5/8
|52
|4/8
|6kg
|88
|7/8
|74
|6/8
|59
|5/8
|7kg
|99
|1
|82
|7/8
|66
|5/8
|8kg
|108
|1 1/8
|90
|7/8
|72
|6/8
|9kg
|118
|1 1/4
|98
|1
|79
|6/8
|10kg
|127
|1 1/4
|106
|1 1/4
|85
|7/8