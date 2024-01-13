Subscribe and Save 5% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Multifunction Urinary S/O + Hypoallergenic

Dry food for cats

Supports the health of cats with FLUTD and Adverse Food Reaction.

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Urine dilution

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

Low RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and oxalate crystal formation.

Hydrolysed protein

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to help ensure very low allergenic potential.

Skin barrier

An exclusive complex to support the barrier effect of the skin.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

