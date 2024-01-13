PRODUCT DETAILS

When your cat has urinary health concerns, a tailored and nutritionally balanced diet can help to ease any discomfort and support good urinary tract and bladder health. ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O food is specifically formulated with the needs of your adult cat in mind and is available in 1.5kg, 2.5kg and 7kg bags. ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O helps to dissolve all types of struvite stones in your cat's bladder. What's more, this product also helps with the dilution of your cat's urine, making it less likely that struvite and calcium oxalate stones will form in the first place. ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O's Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology helps to lower the concentration of ions that contribute to crystal formation. Because one of the natural components of struvite crystals is magnesium, ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O is exclusively formulated with a reduced level of magnesium to further support your cat's overall urinary health. If your cat is overweight or prone to weight gain, consider offering them ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie that contains all of the benefits of their counterpart, just with fewer calories. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O is also available as wet food in either a delicious gravy or a soft and tasty loaf. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

