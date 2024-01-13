Urinary S/O Morsels In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

If your adult cat has urinary health concerns or a lower urinary tract infection, a balanced diet of tailored nutrients can help to support good bladder and urinary tract health for optimal wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O in Gravy is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your adult cat in mind and is available in boxes of 12x 85g pouches. ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O in Gravy helps to dissolve different types of struvite stones. What's more, this food has a high moisture content in order to help your cat produce an increased amount of diluted urine. This ultimately helps to reduce the likelihood of crystals and stones forming to begin with. In the development of ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O, RSS (Relative Super Saturation) methodology is utilised to assist in the reduced concentration of ions that play a part in the formation of crystals in your cat's bladder. If your cat is overweight or prone to weight gain, consider offering them ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie in Gravy that contains all of the benefits of their counterpart, just with fewer calories. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to the individual preferences of each cat, ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O is also available as a soft and tasty loaf, or as dry food with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O in Gravy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

