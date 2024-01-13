PRODUCT DETAILS

When your cat has urinary problems, a precisely balanced diet with specially tailored nutrients can help to support the health of your cat's urinary tract and bladder. Available in 1.5kg, 3.5kg and 7kg bags, ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie is specifically formulated with the needs of cats with urinary sensitivities in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie helps to dissolve all types of struvite stones in your cat's bladder. To help your cat maintain an ideal weight, ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie has a reduced calorie content. Monitoring and maintaining a healthy body weight has a supportive influence on your cat's overall health and wellbeing. When diluted, your cat's urine is less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie helps to support urine dilution. To help lower the concentration of ions that contribute to the formation of harmful crystals, ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie's formula incorporates Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie is also available as wet food in a delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

