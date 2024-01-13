Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie Morsels In Gravy
Wet food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate uroliths.
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
Formulation update
There has been a recent formulation update to this product, which has impacted the product’s appearance. The quality and functionality of the product remain the same.
|Cat weight
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|Grams
|Pouches
|Grams
|Pouches
|2 kg
|160 g
|2
|130 g
|1+1/2
|2.5 kg
|185 g
|2
|150 g
|2
|3 kg
|215 g
|2+1/2
|170 g
|2
|3.5 kg
|240 g
|3
|190 g
|2
|4 kg
|260 g
|3
|210 g
|2+1/2
|4.5 kg
|285 g
|3+1/2
|225 g
|2+1/2
|5 kg
|305 g
|3+1/2
|245 g
|3
|5.5 kg
|330 g
|4
|260 g
|3
|6 kg
|350 g
|4
|280 g
|3+1/2
|6.5 kg
|370 g
|4+1/2
|295 g
|3+1/2
|7 kg
|390 g
|4+1/2
|310 g
|3+1/2
|7.5 kg
|410 g
|5
|325 g
|4
|8 kg
|430 g
|5
|340 g
|4
|8.5 kg
|445 g
|5
|355 g
|4
|9 kg
|465 g
|5+1/2
|370 g
|4+1/2
|9.5 kg
|485 g
|5+1/2
|385 g
|4+1/2
|10 kg
|500 g
|6
|400 g
|4+1/2
PRODUCT DETAILS
If your cat has urinary issues, switching to a precisely tailored and nutritionally balanced diet can help to support and maintain a healthy bladder and urinary tract. ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie in Gravy is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of cats with urinary sensitivities in mind. This food is available in boxes of 12x 85g pouches. This food helps to dilute your cat's urine, making it less likely for struvite and harmful calcium oxalate stones to form. What's more, the nutrients included in this exclusive formula help to dissolve all types of existing struvite stones. ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie in Gravy is developed with Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology. The tailored complex of nutrients in this food helps to lower the concentration of ions that play a part in the formation of urinary stones and crystals. ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie in Gravy's reduced calorie content helps your cat to maintain an ideal weight for optimal wellbeing. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to the individual preferences of each cat, ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie is also available as dry food with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie in Gravy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.