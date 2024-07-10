Kangal Shepherd Dog

Originally, these big, powerful dogs were used to guard sheep in Anatolia. They are hard-working dogs able to handle extreme climatic conditions, from high summer to freezing temperatures in winter.

These big, sturdily built dogs are resilient and speedy, well behaved and bold without aggression. Faithful and affectionate to their owners throughout their life, as an adult they are distrustful of strangers.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)