The positives of running are well known: weight maintenance, toned muscles, endurance and improved cardiovascular health. Many dogs are well suited to running and can enjoy similar health benefits to humans. It’s also a way for pets and pet owners to spend more quality time together.

So it’s all-around good news if you love both running and dogs. Many active dog breeds will enjoy spending time outdoors, with the correct training of course. However, there are a few things to keep top of mind when choosing a dog to exercise with. They include their age, weather conditions and local climate, running surfaces, dedication to training and your typical running distance.

If high-energy dogs are top of your list, we’re here to help you find the best canine match.