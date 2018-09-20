Does my puppy have diarrhoea?
You have a new puppy and the first week is going great–your pup has been introduced to the new family, is eating well, sleeping through the night (mostly) and progressing well with house training. One morning when you take your puppy out, you notice they have diarrhoea. What should you do?
How did my puppy get Diarrhoea?
Diarrhoea is actually quite common in puppies and can vary from one or two mild episodes that resolve quickly to severe gastrointestinal symptoms that may indicate a more serious illness. There are many reasons why a puppy experiences diarrhoea:
- They’re stressed out: Adoption into a new home is exciting for puppies but can also be stressful because of all the changes. So it’s not unusual for puppies to react with a mild gastrointestinal (GI) tract upset and develop diarrhoea. To de-stress your pup, let them acclimate to their new surroundings slowly. Limit the number of visitors they meet during the first weeks to avoid overwhelming them. Provide them with plenty of quiet time and naps, and set up a daily routine of regularly spaced feeding, play, rest and exercise.
- They’re on a new diet: Remember, depending on your puppy’s age, they may have just finished weaning, which is a significant diet change. If you’ve changed kibble, it can cause temporary GI upset, especially if the change was introduced rapidly. If you’re going to transition your puppy’s food, be sure to transition it slowly over a period of seven to ten days, gradually increasing the proportion of new food during that time.
- They’re trying everything: All puppies are curious and tend to explore new items by putting them into their mouths and sometimes ingesting them. Rubbish, toys, house plants, insects and even dirt can all be eaten by an unattended puppy and can lead to stomach upset or, more seriously, an intestinal blockage.
- They were exposed to parasites: Parasite exposure can come from dietary indiscretion or transmission from the mother. If you suspect your puppy has a parasite, take them to the vet right away. Parasitic infestations must be treated with veterinary prescribed medications.
- They caught a bug: Diarrhoea is one of the most common signs of several infectious diseases in puppies. The most serious of these is parvovirus, a highly contagious disease that can be life- threatening. In addition to developing severe diarrhoea, puppies infected with parvovirus will be lethargic, have a fever and show signs of abdominal pain and discomfort. Puppies are particularly susceptible to parvovirus, so be sure to get them vaccinated when it’s time.
Preventing Diarrhoea in Puppies
Reducing stress and introducing new food slowly are great ways to prevent puppy diarrhoea, but they are not the only tools in your toolbox. Make sure you’re supervising your puppy at all times. Keeping a watchful eye on your new pup will help keep them from ingesting dangerous items and generally staying out of trouble.
Because there are a variety of causes of diarrhoea in puppies, it is important to check with your vet whenever you see that they have diarrhoea. Partnering with your vet to get a proactive health plan in place will keep your pup on the straight and narrow. Within a few days of bringing your puppy home, take them to your veterinarian for a complete physical examination. Your veterinarian will assess the puppy’s overall health and condition, check for the presence of parasites and answer any questions that you may have about feeding and health care.
