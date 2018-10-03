How to feed your dog after surgery

Undergoing surgery can be a stressful experience for your dog. As with humans, dogs need a period of rest and convalescence after their operation, during which time they may need to be fed in a way that doesn’t aggravate their digestive system. How and what you feed them can support their recovery and help them develop a healthier digestive system post-surgery.

Ways of feeding your dog after surgery

Depending on the type of surgery your dog has undergone, your vet will advise you on the best way to feed them. For some digestive issues, the surgery may involve placing a feeding tube so it leads directly into your dog’s stomach or oesophagus, bypassing any organs which may be functioning poorly.

If your dog has a feeding tube, you’ll need to change the consistency of their diet so it can be administered via the tube and possibly a syringe. Liquid diets, wet food and heavily moisturised dry food can all be given through the feeding tube, as long as they are of the right texture and size so they don’t block it.

As your dog recovers, you can take other actions to help them eat more easily and comfortably. Placing their food and water higher up, rather than in bowls on the floor, can aid digestion as gravity helps their food move down into their stomach. Small dogs can be fed while you are holding them, with their head over your shoulder.