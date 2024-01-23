Subscribe and Save 5% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

UK Local montage dog multifunction

Support multiple sensitivities in dogs

Precise, veterinarian-recommended nutrition to support multiple sensitivities in dogs.
Dalmatian adult in black and white

Removing the multiple choice dilemma

When we discovered many dogs suffer from more than one health condition, we created highly palatable and digestible multifunction formulas to address their multiple health needs. ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET® Multifunction provides an offering of solutions for dogs combining nutritional support for multiple issues in the same product. ROYAL CANIN® Multifunction diets are sold exclusively through Veterinary Practices, contact your local veterinary practice to find out more.
Find a vet
UK Local montage dog multifunction

Support multiple sensitivities in dogs

Precise, veterinarian-recommended nutrition to support multiple sensitivities in dogs.
Dachshund adult standing in black and white on a white background

Labrador adult

A lifetime of health

Expert advice on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life

Health and wellbeing