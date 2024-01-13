Royal Canin Anallergenic Small Dog Adult Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

<p>ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with pet professionals and experts, delivering nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Anallergenic Small Dog is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help in the nutritional management of small breed adult dogs with a nutrient intolerance. Allergen restriction & oligopeptides This diet is formulated with extensively hydrolysed protein in the form of very small peptides and pure amino acids. Low weight oligopeptides and free amino acids are proteins which have been broken into very small pieces to reduce the risk of them being able to cause a reaction. The manufacturing process is specifically designed to minimise sources of contamination. Skin barrier Thanks to a combination of supportive nutrients, this formula also helps to support the skin's natural protective barrier role for optimal skin health. Specifically formulated for small dogs The kibble has been adapted to suit the jaws of small breed dogs. The diet is also formulated to help support your dog's digestive and dental health. Important to note: As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only fed to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.<br></p>

Read more