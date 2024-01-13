ROYAL CANIN® VETERINARY HEALTH NUTRITION CARDIAC Dry Pet Food for Dogs

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is a dry kibble diet specially tailored to nutritionally support adult dogs with cardiac insufficiency. ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is formulated with specific nutrients that help to support your dog’s heart function. ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac contains EPA and DHA, essential Omega-3 fatty acids that support heart function. This formula contains a restricted sodium content to help reduce the workload of your dog’s heart. ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is also available as wet food with a loaf-like texture. If you feed your dog a mixture of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog.

