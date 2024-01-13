Hypoallergenic Loaf
Wet food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
1 x 400g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
HYDROLYSED PROTEIN
Hydrolysed protein with a low molecular weight for very low allergenicity.
|HYPOALLERGENIC WET Dog Can 400g
|DOG’S WEIGHT (kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Grams
|Can
|Grams
|Can
|Grams
|Can
|2
|217
|2/4
|191
|2/4
|165
|2/4
|4
|366
|1
|322
|3/4
|278
|3/4
|6
|496
|1 +1/4
|436
|1
|377
|1
|8
|615
|1 +2/4
|541
|1 +1/4
|467
|1 +1/4
|10
|727
|1 +3/4
|640
|1 +2/4
|552
|1 +2/4
|15
|985
|2 +2/4
|867
|2 +1/4
|749
|1 +3/4
|20
|1 223
|3
|1 076
|2 +3/4
|929
|2 +1/4
|25
|1 445
|3 +2/4
|1 272
|3 +1/4
|1 098
|2 +3/4
|30
|1 657
|4 +1/4
|1 458
|3 +3/4
|1 259
|3 +1/4
|35
|1 860
|4 +3/4
|1 637
|4
|1 414
|3 +2/4
|40
|2 056
|5 +1/4
|1 809
|4 +2/4
|1 563
|4
|45
|2 246
|5 +2/4
|1 976
|5
|1 707
|4 +1/4
|50
|2 431
|6
|2 139
|5 +1/4
|1 847
|4 +2/4
|55
|2 611
|6 +2/4
|2 297
|5 +3/4
|1 984
|5
|60
|2 787
|7
|2 452
|6 +1/4
|2 118
|5 +1/4
|70
|3 128
|7 +3/4
|2 753
|7
|2 378
|6
|80
|3 458
|8 +3/4
|3 043
|7 + 2/4
|2 628
|6 +2/4
MIX FEEDING:
|HYPOALLERGENIC DRY
|+HYPOALLERGENIC
|400G WET
|DOG'S WEIGHT (Kg)
|CAN
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Dry (g))
|CUP (240 cm3)
|Dry (g))
|CUP (240 cm3)
|Dry (g))
|CUP (240 cm3)
|2
|1/4+
|28
|3/8
|22
|2/8
|15
|1/8
|4
|1/4+
|63
|6/8
|53
|5/8
|42
|4/8
|6
|1/2+
|70
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|42
|4/8
|8
|1/2+
|98
|1 + 1/8
|81
|7/8
|63
|6/8
|10
|1/2+
|125
|1 + 4/8
|104
|1 + 2/8
|84
|1
|15
|1+
|139
|1 + 5/8
|111
|1 + 2/8
|83
|1
|20
|1+
|195
|2 + 2/8
|160
|1 + 7/8
|126
|1 + 4/8
|25
|1+
|248
|2 + 7/8
|207
|2 + 3/8
|166
|1 + 7/8
|30
|1+
|298
|3 + 4/8
|251
|2 + 7/8
|204
|2 + 3/8
|35
|1+
|346
|4
|294
|3 + 3/8
|241
|2 + 6/8
|40
|1+
|393
|4 + 4/8
|334
|3 + 7/8
|276
|3 + 2/8
|45
|1+
|438
|5 + 1/8
|374
|4 + 3/8
|310
|3 + 5/8
|50
|1+
|482
|5 + 5/8
|413
|4 + 6/8
|343
|4
|55
|1+
|525
|6 + 1/8
|450
|5 + 2/8
|376
|4 + 3/8
|60
|1+
|566
|6 + 4/8
|487
|5 + 5/8
|408
|4 + 6/8
|70
|1+
|647
|7 + 4/8
|558
|6 + 4/8
|469
|5 + 3/8
|80
|1+
|726
|8 + 3/8
|627
|7 + 2/8
|529
|6 + 1/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with pet professionals and experts, delivering nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is a precisely balanced nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to meet the nutritional needs of adult dogs with a nutrient intolerance. Hydrolysed protein This formula contains hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight, for very low allergenicity. Skin barrier This formula also helps to support the natural protective barrier role of your dog's skin. Important to note As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only fed to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is also available as dry food.