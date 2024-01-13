PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with pet professionals and experts, delivering nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic Moderate Calorie is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to meet the nutritional needs of adult dogs with a nutrient intolerance, whilst also helping them to maintain an ideal weight. Hydrolysed protein This formula contains hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight for very low allergenicity. Moderate calorie and phosphorus This diet has a moderate calorie content and decreased fat level, which helps your dog to maintain an ideal weight. A moderate phosphorus intake helps to support healthy kidney function. Skin barrier This formula also helps to support the natural protective barrier role of your dog's skin. Important to note As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only fed to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding.

