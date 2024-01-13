PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Renal is a dry kibble diet containing tailored nutrition to help support dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. When your dog's kidneys are not functioning efficiently, it often means that phosphorus cannot effectively be filtered from the blood stream. ROYAL CANIN® Renal is formulated with a low phosphorus content - as well as a moderate amount of quality proteins - to help support kidney function. ROYAL CANIN® Renal is formulated with an adapted energy content that helps to reduce the volume of your dog's meals, ultimately supporting a reduced appetite. ROYAL CANIN® Renal also helps to support dogs with a reduced appetite and/or food aversion thanks to its specific aromatic profile. The size, shape, and texture of this kibble is specially tailored to appeal to your dog's appetite. Attracting your dog to their food bowl isn't always easy in cases of food aversion. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Renal is also available as wet food in two different textures: a loaf and thin slices in gravy. With this variety in textures, it's easier for you to help stimulate and support your dog's varying appetite. If your dog enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Veterinary diets for dogs are formulated to support kidney function in dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. Each formula in the ROYAL CANIN® Renal Support range contains specific nutrients to provide your dog with a complete and balanced diet.

Read more