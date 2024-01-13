PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with pet professionals and experts, delivering nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Skin Care Small Dog is specially formulated to support skin and coat health in adult small breed dogs (ideal weight up to 10kg). Dermal care Thanks to the combination of essential fatty acids, this diet helps in the nutritional management of dogs with sensitive skin. Skin barrier This formula contains nutrients that help to support the natural protective barrier role of your dog's skin. Specifically formulated for small dogs This diet is formulated to help support the digestive and dental health of small dogs. S/O Index This diet is also formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Important to note As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only fed to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

