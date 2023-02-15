Maine Coon

While Maine Coons are highly people-orientated cats, they are not overly dependent. Maine Coons do not constantly pester for attention, but prefer to be where their owners are, investigating whatever activity they’re involved in.

Maine Coons are known for their sweet and gentle nature. They generally get along well with children and dogs, as well as other cats. Maine Coons are not known to be climbers, preferring to keep their feet on the ground.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)