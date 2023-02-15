Maine Coon
Maine Coons are one of the largest breeds of domestic cat whose small, quiet voices don't seem to fit their stature.
About the Maine Coon
While Maine Coons are highly people-orientated cats, they are not overly dependent. Maine Coons do not constantly pester for attention, but prefer to be where their owners are, investigating whatever activity they’re involved in.
Maine Coons are known for their sweet and gentle nature. They generally get along well with children and dogs, as well as other cats. Maine Coons are not known to be climbers, preferring to keep their feet on the ground.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed specifics
Country: United States
Coat: Medium coat
Size category: Giant
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Calm / Quiet / Friendly
Coat: Medium coat
Size category: Giant
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Calm / Quiet / Friendly
Key facts
Needs moderate grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Low maintenance
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Low maintenance
Like & share this page