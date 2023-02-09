Playful, with a sweet, open expression and short, lustrous coat, the American Shorthair cat reflects the feline look of their hunting ancestors. American Shorthairs are a good-natured, easy-going cat. They are very popular with families because of their playful nature and tolerance of children.

In general, they are intelligent and quite interested in everything around them. They enjoy the company of people, but retain their independence. This breed is known for its longevity, robust health, friendly personality and patience with dogs and other pets.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)